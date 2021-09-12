ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC issues notices on plea against shortage of health facilities

Recorder Report 12 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to Chief Secretary and Health Secretary of Sindh on a petition regarding shortage of healthcare facilities in rural areas of province.

A division bench of SHC also sought e report from the deputy commissioners of over 15 districts of Sindh after the bench expressed annoyance over the shortage of healthcare facilities in these districts.

Bench issued the notices on a petition, which stated that unavailability of ambulances in most of the remote areas of Sindh is resulting in death of patients.

The shifting of patients from rural areas of Sindh to hospitals has become very difficult, petitioner Mazhar Sheikh submitted before the court.

He stated that various social welfare organisations are providing ambulance service in urban centres of province; however, there is unavailability of ambulance service in the remote areas of Sindh.

He prayed the court to direct provincial government to provide modern ambulances to the rural areas of Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh High Court healthcare facilities Mazhar Sheikh

Comments

Comments are closed.

SHC issues notices on plea against shortage of health facilities

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories