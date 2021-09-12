SHC issues notices on plea against shortage of health facilities

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to Chief Secretary and Health Secretary of Sindh on a petition regarding shortage of healthcare facilities in rural areas of province.

A division bench of SHC also sought e report from the deputy commissioners of over 15 districts of Sindh after the bench expressed annoyance over the shortage of healthcare facilities in these districts.

Bench issued the notices on a petition, which stated that unavailability of ambulances in most of the remote areas of Sindh is resulting in death of patients.

The shifting of patients from rural areas of Sindh to hospitals has become very difficult, petitioner Mazhar Sheikh submitted before the court.

He stated that various social welfare organisations are providing ambulance service in urban centres of province; however, there is unavailability of ambulance service in the remote areas of Sindh.

He prayed the court to direct provincial government to provide modern ambulances to the rural areas of Sindh.

