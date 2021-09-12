Hundreds of students attend AEO Education expo

KARACHI: With world gradually moving back to normal, the day when international borders of top study destinations of the world will open for foreign students, is coming closer.

It is time that the students gear up and start preparing themselves to realize their dreams to study at top ranked international universities. With over 5000 alumni and 200,000+ IELTS registrations, AEO Pakistan over the past two decades has established itself as Australian & Global Education Specialists, the most trusted IELTS Official Test Centre and now the official OET Test Centre in Pakistan.

AEO Pakistan operates as the official Liaison office for over 40 leading Australian Universities/Institutions and facilitates the enrolment of international students at these Universities/Institutions.

Since 2002, AEO Pakistan has been conducting Australian Education Expos providing an excellent opportunity to Pakistani students planning to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefited from AEO expos held twice annually, across all major cities of Pakistan.

This September once again AEO Education Expo is being organized across 7 major cities of Pakistan i.e., Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

The AEO expo provides an ideal platform to prospective students across the country, to get free expert advice and counselling about how to apply to study in at top ranked international universities in Australia, USA, Canada and UK. Representatives of more than 20 universities/institutes are participating at the expo providing golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free guidance and counselling for their future study endeavours. Information about IELTS test and preparatory classes is also being provided at the expo.

After Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Multan, AEO Expo was successfully held in Karachi at Beach Luxury Hotel, with strict observation of COVID-19 SOPs. Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at the expo with great interest and excitement to enrol for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities.

The participants appreciated AEO's effort in provision of a perfect platform offering free counselling sessions with official representatives of international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.-PR

