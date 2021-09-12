ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Card data protection: NBP acquires PCIDSS consultancy services

Recorder Report 12 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan has acquired the consultancy services of Risk Associates for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCIDSS) assessment and its compliance certification for security of digital payments.

The PCIDSS is the global information security standard for the organisations that handle Debit/Credit Cards from major Card Schemes. Accordingly, NBP has engaged M/s Risk Associates for providing the services for PCIDSS Assessment and Certification project.

In this regard a signing ceremony was held on Friday at local hotel. Kashif Hassan MD Risk Associates PCIDSS Consultancy and Syed Alay Raza EVP Chief Information Security Officer NBP signed the contract for the project.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) initially recommended implementation of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard in 2016.

However, with increase in cyber-attacks in various forms against payment card systems, in 2018 SBP recommended all financial institutions and associated service providers for adoption of PCI Standards for Payment Card related IT Infrastructure and Applications.

PCIDSS creates an additional level of protection for Card Issuers by ensuring maximum security for storage, processing and transmission of Card Holder Data. This includes systems, application and infrastructure for the process.

The National Bank of Pakistan is the country's largest public sector commercial bank.

It has the biggest branch network (over 1500) spread across the country and handles many large loan schemes for the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP NBP PCIDSS Card data protection Syed Alay Raza

Comments

Comments are closed.

Card data protection: NBP acquires PCIDSS consultancy services

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories