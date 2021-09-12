15 districts now face more Covid-19 curbs: Punjab reports 1,345 fresh cases, 27 new deaths

LAHORE: While there is no let up in the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government has imposed more restrictions in the 15 high virus prevalent districts directing closure of medical and dental educational institutions till September 15 and forthwith vaccination of all the teaching, non-teaching staff and students of these institutes.

As per notification of the Higher Education department all public/ private universities, degree awarding institutes and colleges in the districts of Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan will remain closed till September 15.

On the other hand, Punjab has reported 1345 fresh infections and 27 in the last 24 hours taking the tally of cases to 411,808 and death toll to 12,198.

Out of 27 deaths reported across Punjab, six each were reported in Lahore and Rawalpindi, three each in Sargodha, Faisalabad, and D G Khan, two in Gujranwala and one in Sheikhupura taking the death toll in these districts to 4812, 1937, 314, 1223, 179, 543 and 145, respectively.

With the recovery of 1736 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 372,934. On the other hand, as many as 3,121 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1082988 showing the recovery rate of 90.1-per cent.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 207565 cases and 4812 deaths, Rawalpindi 36432 cases and 1937 deaths, Faisalabad 24729 cases and 1223 deaths, Multan 20889 cases and 893 deaths, Bahawalpur 9622 cases and 263 deaths, Gujranwala 9788 cases and 543 deaths, D G Khan 4637 cases and 179 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2875 cases and 348 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7583 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 10063 cases and 314 deaths, Sheikhupura 4562 cases and 145 deaths and Sialkot reported 8401 cases and 244 deaths.

Moreover, with a view to provide quality medical facilities to the neurosurgery patients, the Punjab government has released funds of Rs 300 million for the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS).

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Executive Director, PINS said that Biplane angiography machine at a cost of Rs 220 million, 11 ventilators and modern medical equipment will also be installed at the Institute which will help proper diagnosis and treatment of brain and cerebral palsy which is no less than a breakthrough in the field of neuro illness.

He said the patients of Neuro Surgery, Trauma, Neuro Illness, Seal Pain and Brain Tumors are brought to PINS not only from Lahore city and Punjab but also from all over the country. At PINS, the patients are extended free medical facilities as per the health friendly policy of Punjab government, he added.

