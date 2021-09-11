International passengers: Online currency declaration module developed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs has developed an online currency declaration module for facilitation of international passengers. According to the details released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Friday, all outgoing and incoming international passengers can avail this easy online facility for currency declarations during international travel to discharge their legal liability.

In this regard, the FBR has issued functionalities of the Currency Declaration System (CDS).

The Directorate of Reforms and Automation Karachi has issued the procedure on the new module of the WeBOC-customs clearance system for the CDS.

A web form for the online currency declaration has been developed. This form is publicly accessible to all through the specified link available at the WeBOC Portal.

Passengers are able to open the online currency declaration form by simply clicking on the link and filling the form.

The functionality to scan and read the QR code information from passengers’ customs declaration form has been developed and available to Departure Monitoring Officer and Arrival Monitoring Officer at the arrival and departure record screen.

The system is able to decode and read the QR code information and auto populate the passport number information into the “ passport number” field and flight date information into “ flight date” field of arrival record entry screen, the Directorate of Reforms and Automation, Karachi added.

