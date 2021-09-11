ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Proposed electoral reforms: Shehbaz steps up criticism of PTI govt

Recorder Report 11 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Criticising the PTI government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N had called over 100 meetings on electoral reforms when it was in power, the government could not handle even one meeting on this matter.

"Their consultations [amount to] imprisoning the Opposition when they ask questions and silencing the media," Shehbaz tweeted.

He wondered how a government that does not demonstrate seriousness during a consultative meeting, be expected to take concrete decisions on electoral and administrative reforms. "ECP officials walking out [in protest] over the ministers' attitude tells us of the government's attitude," he said. "How can a government that is unable to answer members of a committee logically expect us to put faith in its legislation and claims?" he wondered.

Shehbaz said the government does not have any answer to the logical, comprehensive, solid and technical reservations pointed out by the ECP on the EVMs. He regretted how the government had "bulldozed" bills in the National Assembly a few months ago and today, forced the ECP members to walk out of a committee meeting. "The government does not have reasoning to promote electronic voting, it only has threats," he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

