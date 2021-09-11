PARTLY FACETIOUS: The envy night

“I know The Khan’s pet peeve; do you know The Maulana’s?”

“Don’t use the two names in one sentence – give them distance, they don’t like to be referred to in the same breath.”

“Socrates said from the deepest desires often come the deadliest hate…so do you reckon the two men actually desire what the other achieved.”

“I have great respect for Socrates works but this proverb has little to do with Pakistanis in general and nothing at all to do with Pakistani politicians…”

“Socrates is referring to envy right, and from envy comes hate, and I would have thought there is quite a bit of envy at least as far as The Maulana is concerned…”

“You surely are not referring to The Khan’s playboy days when he was a cricket star… I mean can you imagine The Maulana playing cricket with his signature shalwar, which is not cut a la Maneka style…”

“And you wonder why The Khan doesn’t like you? I will have you know that The Khan looks smarter, much smarter, than anyone I have seen in the shalwar kameez he has taken to wearing and…”

“Agreed, no question, sorry it just slipped out, anyway can you imagine The Maulana wearing the cricket garb with his pugree (turban) usually with the orange colour predominating and need I add orange is the same colour favoured by the far right Indian fundamentalists.” “Stop! Tennessee Williams, a brilliant American playwright said that hate is a thing, a feeling that can only exist when there is no understanding…”

“Duh! There is not only no understanding there is no desire to understand the other.”

“Agreed and then there is Maryam Nawaz’s hatred for The Khan, for Chaudhary Nisar, for…”

“The list is very long, and she has many a hatred which will surface as soon as she is in control of the party.”

“I have no doubt, but when that auspicious moment arrives would there be a party with enough members to form the government?”

“That remains to be seen cause then daddy may not be there to ensure that.”

