BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 10, 2021). ==================================== BR...
11 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 10, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,047.92
High: 5,064.78
Low: 4,994.76
Net Change: (+) 53.53
Volume ('000): 343,431
Value ('000): 14,958,578
Makt Cap 1,158,475,681,771
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,618.54
NET CH. (+) 195.35
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,445.33
NET CH. (+) 108.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,561.27
NET CH. (-) 38.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,857.28
NET CH. (+) 9.53
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,256.01
NET CH. (+) 156.99
------------------------------------
As on: 10-September-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
