KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 10, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,047.92 High: 5,064.78 Low: 4,994.76 Net Change: (+) 53.53 Volume ('000): 343,431 Value ('000): 14,958,578 Makt Cap 1,158,475,681,771 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,618.54 NET CH. (+) 195.35 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,445.33 NET CH. (+) 108.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,561.27 NET CH. (-) 38.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,857.28 NET CH. (+) 9.53 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,256.01 NET CH. (+) 156.99 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-September-2021 ====================================

