Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
11 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
K-Electric Limited 10.09.2021 02.30 P.M. Annual Accounts for Meeting in
Friday the period ended Progress
June 30, 2021
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.