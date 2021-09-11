Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (September 10, 2021)....
11 Sep 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (September 10, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07188 0.07350 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07113 0.07625 0.11088 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08263 0.08288 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.09700 0.09263 0.20025 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.11413 0.11763 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.14663 0.14763 0.28488 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.22388 0.22275 0.41413 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.