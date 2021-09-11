WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== September 10, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 9-Sep-21 8-Sep-21 7-Sep-21 1-Sep-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108705 0.108718 0.108583 0.108691 Euro 0.830908 0.830938 0.831707 0.830287 Japanese yen 0.00636932 0.00637142 0.0063868 0.0063724 U.K. pound 0.969463 0.967097 0.967158 0.966877 U.S. dollar 0.701899 0.702577 0.701271 0.702621 Algerian dinar 0.00514692 0.00515259 0.00514929 0.00518104 Australian dollar 0.515826 0.518783 0.520483 0.51467 Botswana pula 0.0640132 0.0638642 0.064026 0.0635169 Brazilian real 0.132888 0.133778 0.136246 Brunei dollar 0.521509 0.522013 0.522712 0.522434 Canadian dollar 0.554685 0.554258 0.555638 0.557326 Chilean peso 0.000891289 0.000903125 0.000910351 0.000906444 Colombian peso 0.000183929 0.00018427 0.00018503 0.000186174 Czech koruna 0.0327119 0.0327221 0.0327177 0.0326922 Danish krone 0.111739 0.111745 0.111845 0.111657 Indian rupee 0.00952519 0.00953916 0.00956956 0.00963037 Israeli New Shekel 0.219138 0.219363 Korean won 0.000602747 0.000606768 0.000605954 0.000604249 Kuwaiti dinar 2.33422 2.33647 2.33368 2.33623 Malaysian ringgit 0.169214 0.169019 0.169124 0.16951 Mauritian rupee 0.0164029 0.0164442 0.0164192 0.0164215 Mexican peso 0.035215 0.0352376 0.035162 0.0351988 New Zealand dollar 0.497646 0.499603 0.501058 0.494856 Norwegian krone 0.0809469 0.0809486 0.0807562 0.0808987 Omani rial 1.82549 1.82725 1.82385 1.82736 Peruvian sol 0.171446 0.171905 0.171042 0.17238 Philippine peso 0.0139999 0.0140662 0.0140451 0.0141196 Polish zloty 0.183302 0.183858 0.184346 0.183749 Qatari riyal 0.192829 0.193016 0.192657 0.193028 Russian ruble 0.00959809 0.00956641 0.0095814 0.0095998 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.187173 0.187354 0.187006 0.187366 Singapore dollar 0.521509 0.522013 0.522712 0.522434 South African rand 0.0496862 0.0491644 0.0489726 0.048632 Swedish krona 0.0813881 0.0817302 0.0820258 0.0813379 Swiss franc 0.763432 0.762883 0.767381 0.766593 Thai baht 0.0214399 0.0214331 0.0215782 0.0217368 Trinidadian dollar 0.10367 0.103896 0.103686 0.104257 U.A.E. dirham 0.191123 0.191308 0.190952 0.19132 Uruguayan peso 0.0164437 0.0164542 0.016466 0.0165163 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

