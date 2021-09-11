WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
September 10, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 9-Sep-21 8-Sep-21 7-Sep-21 1-Sep-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.108705 0.108718 0.108583 0.108691
Euro 0.830908 0.830938 0.831707 0.830287
Japanese yen 0.00636932 0.00637142 0.0063868 0.0063724
U.K. pound 0.969463 0.967097 0.967158 0.966877
U.S. dollar 0.701899 0.702577 0.701271 0.702621
Algerian dinar 0.00514692 0.00515259 0.00514929 0.00518104
Australian dollar 0.515826 0.518783 0.520483 0.51467
Botswana pula 0.0640132 0.0638642 0.064026 0.0635169
Brazilian real 0.132888 0.133778 0.136246
Brunei dollar 0.521509 0.522013 0.522712 0.522434
Canadian dollar 0.554685 0.554258 0.555638 0.557326
Chilean peso 0.000891289 0.000903125 0.000910351 0.000906444
Colombian peso 0.000183929 0.00018427 0.00018503 0.000186174
Czech koruna 0.0327119 0.0327221 0.0327177 0.0326922
Danish krone 0.111739 0.111745 0.111845 0.111657
Indian rupee 0.00952519 0.00953916 0.00956956 0.00963037
Israeli New Shekel 0.219138 0.219363
Korean won 0.000602747 0.000606768 0.000605954 0.000604249
Kuwaiti dinar 2.33422 2.33647 2.33368 2.33623
Malaysian ringgit 0.169214 0.169019 0.169124 0.16951
Mauritian rupee 0.0164029 0.0164442 0.0164192 0.0164215
Mexican peso 0.035215 0.0352376 0.035162 0.0351988
New Zealand dollar 0.497646 0.499603 0.501058 0.494856
Norwegian krone 0.0809469 0.0809486 0.0807562 0.0808987
Omani rial 1.82549 1.82725 1.82385 1.82736
Peruvian sol 0.171446 0.171905 0.171042 0.17238
Philippine peso 0.0139999 0.0140662 0.0140451 0.0141196
Polish zloty 0.183302 0.183858 0.184346 0.183749
Qatari riyal 0.192829 0.193016 0.192657 0.193028
Russian ruble 0.00959809 0.00956641 0.0095814 0.0095998
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.187173 0.187354 0.187006 0.187366
Singapore dollar 0.521509 0.522013 0.522712 0.522434
South African rand 0.0496862 0.0491644 0.0489726 0.048632
Swedish krona 0.0813881 0.0817302 0.0820258 0.0813379
Swiss franc 0.763432 0.762883 0.767381 0.766593
Thai baht 0.0214399 0.0214331 0.0215782 0.0217368
Trinidadian dollar 0.10367 0.103896 0.103686 0.104257
U.A.E. dirham 0.191123 0.191308 0.190952 0.19132
Uruguayan peso 0.0164437 0.0164542 0.016466 0.0165163
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
