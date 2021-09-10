ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
China stocks rise after Sino-US 'candid' talks; Hong Kong gains

  • The CSI300 index rose 1.0% to 5,020.24 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,709.05
Reuters 10 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Friday after US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's "candid" conversation, with Hong Kong shares gaining after a rebound in tech companies.

The CSI300 index rose 1.0% to 5,020.24 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,709.05.

The Hang Seng index added 1.7% to 26,139.24. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.0% to 9,370.19.

China stocks mixed on central bank prudent monetary policy stance

** Biden and Xi spoke on the phone for the first time since February, and both discussed the need to avoid letting competition between the world's two largest economies veer into conflict, a senior US official said.

** The official said the tone of their conversation was both "familiar" and "candid", and Chinese state media described it as "a broad, candid, in-depth and strategic conversation."

** The semiconductors sub-index led the gains in China market, jumping 5.2%.

** A sub-index tracking brokerages rose 1.9% to its highest in nearly eight months amid China's plan to set up a new bourse in Beijing. Banks gained 2.6%.

** The energy sub-index slumped 3.9%, after China's state reserves administration said it would release crude oil reserves to the market via a public auction, to ease the pressure of high feedstock costs on domestic refiners.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded 2.6% after falling the most in six weeks in the previous session.

** Tech giants Meituan, Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings added 5.2%, 3.7% and 1.7%, respectively.

** The Hang Seng Finance Index and the Hang Seng Commerce & Industry Index advanced 1.4% and 2%, respectively.

China stocks President Xi Jinping

