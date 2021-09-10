ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,580
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,197,887
3,68924hr
6.03% positivity
Sindh
442,401
Punjab
410,463
Balochistan
32,517
Islamabad
102,094
KPK
167,154
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan shares rally on, Topix hits over 30-year high on earnings optimism

  • The Nikkei average rose 1.13% to 30,347.41, while the Topix gained 1.07% to 2,087.08
Reuters 10 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei hit a six-month high on Friday and the broader Topix index touched its best level since 1990, extending their bull run since the end of August on hopes for a new government and further improvement in earnings.

The news that US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had held talks on the phone also supported the rally by easing concerns about simmering Sino-US tensions.

The Nikkei average rose 1.13% to 30,347.41, while the Topix gained 1.07% to 2,087.08.

Hopes that a new leader at Japan's dominant ruling party would compile an economic stimulus and secure a decisive election victory have boosted shares prices after unpopular Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga offered to resign last week.

Japan's corporate earnings outlook has also been improving of late as the country's vaccine roll-outs move closer to catching up with other developed nations.

Financial sectors were among the top gainers after SBI Holdings announced an offer to buy a near majority stake in Shinsei Bank in an unsolicited bid to take effective control of the lender.

SBI rose 7.1% while Shinsei Bank was untraded with glut of buy orders at its daily limit price, which was 20.8% above Thursday's close.

The brokerage index rose 2.6% while banks added 1.8% as SBI's move sparked hopes of more consolidation in the industry.

On the other hand, Eisai lost 8.4% after Biogen Inc shares tumbled after it said the launch of its Alzheimer's drug, which the two firms have developed, was slower than what was initially anticipated.

Nipro shed 7.8% after the medical equipment firm announced the sale of 30 billion yen ($273.47 million) in convertible bonds, which could cause a 13% dilution.

Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan shares rally on, Topix hits over 30-year high on earnings optimism

Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict': White House

Designs of external, internal forces inimical to peace shall be thwarted: COAS

We recognise Pakistan's importance for regional stability: Spanish FM

Pakistan's rupee nears all-time low after another fall against US dollar

For vaccinated residents: UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries including Pakistan

Punjab extends closure of educational institutes till Sept 15

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates over 20mn people

Indian hackers behind attack on FBR website: Tarin

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

IMF for more cautious approach to structural reforms

Read more stories