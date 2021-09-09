Brent oil may test resistance at $73.69

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $73.69 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $77.84.

The consolidation triggered by this resistance has been confined within the narrow range of $71.13-$73.69. The sideways move over the past few days is regarded as a preparation of bulls to retest the resistance.

A break below $71.13, however, could be followed by a drop into $66.98-$69.06 range. A further fall below $66.98 would signal a continuation of the downtrend from $77.84.

The uptrend from $70.43 adopted an impulsive wave mode, consisting of five small waves. This mode suggests an extension of the uptrend above the Sept. 3 high of $73.69.

Immediate support is at $71.76, a break below which will not only cause a fall to $71.07, but also make the current wave count invalid.

