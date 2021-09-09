Govt to dispatch food, medicines to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan announced, Wednesday that it is dispatching three C-130s loaded with humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, a day after Taliban announced its interim set-up.

“The government of Pakistan has decided to dispatch humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan. Three C-130s are being dispatched to Afghanistan. After the first immediate tranche through air, further supplies would continue through land routes,” said a Foreign Office statement.

It stated that the government of Pakistan would continue to do its best to help Afghan brethren during the prevalent challenging environment.

“Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role in helping the people of Afghanistan to avert possible humanitarian crisis,” it added.

