Maryam says ‘Pakistan must not impose its decision’ on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz, on Wednesday, advised the government of Pakistan to accept the decision of the Afghan people and refrain from imposing its decision on the neighbouring country.

Talking to reporters here, she said that Pakistan should “stay away from Afghanistan’s internal affairs”, adding that Afghanistan is an independent country and “Pakistan should not impose its decisions on it.”

“We [Pakistan] should not interfere in the internal politics and affairs of Afghanistan…the people of Afghanistan have long faced the conflict,” Maryam said in response to a question as to whether Pakistan should recognise the new Taliban government in Afghanistan or not.

She added that Pakistan should work with the international community for the rehabilitation of the Afghan people as well as the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

The PML-N vice president also accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of suppressing its opponents.

“The game of targeting your opponents has to stop at some point…The government’s strategy now appeared to be dying down,” she maintained.

Maryam hinted at filing a new petition in a court about the Avenfield apartment reference, saying “it will expose actual grounds of the case.”

She said that her lawyers were preparing the plea, which would be “substantial” in proceeding with the case.

