‘People are being forced to pay unreasonably high’ electricity bills’

ISLAMABAD: Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P), Senator Sherry Rehman said people across Pakistan are being forced to pay unreasonably high electricity bills.

“It is shocking that power companies have issued bills for more than the allowed 31 days in one month and that this has been happening since January 2021. Why is this flagrant violation of NEPRA rules going unchecked?” she questioned.

She said in a statement on Wednesday, that the rules state that all tariffs for the residential customers are applicable only on a maximum billing period of 31 days, the power companies are issuing bills for 35 and 37 days of electricity usage to their customers in a single month.

“This blatant disregard of the law is a matter of concern,” she said.

“Why is NEPRA not enforcing the laws onto the power companies and solving the issue systematically, rather than a case-by-case basis. What about people who do not know how to lodge a complaint, are there any plans to return their overbilled amounts? There needs to be [an] immediate enquiry and action to resolve this matter,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021