Partly Facetious: Welcome to the nth degree

“Another Sheikha’s prediction has bitten the dust.”

“Hey be respectful – the guy is your Interior Minister and…”

“I do apologize most profusely, this dratted keyboard……”

“Right, anyway as long as a real Sheikha’s clothes are not revealing as per The Khan…”

“Don’t be facetious. The Khan clarified that both men and women wear purdah in Islam – have you not seen the Taliban with head covered at all times, and the beard covers most of face……”

“Hush, anyway which prediction of Sheikh Rashid has not come to pass?”

“You are right - I need to narrow it down. He said less than a couple of days ago that Afghanistan will remain a major flash point in times to come and with the announcement of their government coupled with protests on the streets of Kabul where the protesters are openly accusing Pakistan aired on Western television…”

“Not fair I say!”

“I am not arguing with whether it is correct or not, all I am saying is that the European foreign ministers are visiting our country to ensure that all the people they want out of Afghanistan are out of Afghanistan and once that is achieved Afghanistan is likely to lose its importance…”

“Let’s wait and see…China will remain…”

“Indeed and let’s be honest, China is one country with whom we have remain engaged and the credit goes more to China than to us and so we don’t need Afghanistan to…”

“The Khan has extended khairaj-i-tehseen (welcome to the nth degree) to the Interior Ministry and…”

“The Khan extended just such a welcome to the previous 6 Punjab IGs and 4 secretaries and…”

“Change is good my friend…”

“Then why hasn’t he changed his own secretariat staff?”

“Some change is good.”

“Well put.”

