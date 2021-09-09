ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
ASC 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FCCL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.1%)
FFBL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.41%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGGL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.68%)
GGL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.56%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
KAPCO 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.5%)
PACE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
POWER 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
PRL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
TELE 23.18 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (6.28%)
TRG 161.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.49%)
UNITY 37.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,018 Decreased By ▼ -25.52 (-0.51%)
BR30 24,664 Increased By ▲ 61.88 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,397 Decreased By ▼ -333.25 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -187.41 (-1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,413
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,190,136
3,90224hr
6.45% positivity
Sindh
440,164
Punjab
406,960
Balochistan
32,456
Islamabad
101,550
KPK
165,980
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mir Shakil’s acquittal pleas dismissed by court

Recorder Report 09 Sep 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday dismissed the acquittal applications of Jang group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman and two others in a reference of illegal land allotment.

The court observed that the prosecution should be given a fair opportunity to produce its material and directed to present its witnesses on September 22.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged that Mir Shakil illegally obtained exemption of 54 plots each measuring one-kanal in Johar Town. It said the allotment of the land had been in connivance with the then chief minister Nawaz Sharif against the exemption policy and laws. It alleged the suspects caused a loss of rupees 143.53 million to the national exchequer.

Other two suspects are former director general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Humayon Faiz Rasool and its former director of land development department Mian Bashir Ahmad. Nawaz Sharif had been declared an absconder for not joining the court’s proceedings. The suspects through their counsel argued that the prosecution story was false, frivolous and without any incriminating evidence. They urged the court to allow their applications and acquit them of the charges.

NAB special prosecutor however opposed the applications and stated that “strong evidence” was available on record to establish the offences of corruption against the suspects. He argued that the suspects filed the acquittal applications at a premature stage as material were yet to be examined by the trial court. The court after hearing both the sides dismissed the acquittal application for being not maintainable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB accountability court LDA Mir Shakilur Rehman illegal land Humayon Faiz Rasool

Comments

Comments are closed.

Mir Shakil’s acquittal pleas dismissed by court

China welcomes ‘end of anarchy’ with new Afghan govt

Toyota says will invest over $100m in HEV production

UK ‘ditched’ climate pledge to secure Australia trade deal

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Subsidies, inefficiencies blamed for power sector circular debt

PM highlights importance of digitalised mapping

Pakistan suggests inviting Afghanistan to regional forum

NCA takes stock of Afghanistan situation

US ‘concerned’ by Taliban govt makeup but will look at ‘actions’

Exiled Ghani apologises to Afghan people

Read more stories