Ch Faisal Mushtaq conferred honorary degree by UK University

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, founder and CEO of Roots Millennium and TMUC Education Group, Pakistan has been conferred an honorary degree of Doctor of Education by the world’s leading University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom in recognition of his outstanding and exemplary services to education in Pakistan.

According to an announcement made by the Group here on Wednesday, other honorary doctorate recipients for the year 2021 include leading football pundit and former England Footballer Alex Scott MBE, current Arsenal Captain and Team GB Olympian Kim Little; and former England Footballer Luther Blissett.

This year, University of Hertfordshire Board resolved unanimously to offer Pakistani educationist Faisal Mushtaq an honorary Doctor of Education in recognition of his passionate and unmatched contribution to the development of teaching and learning, education and society at large in Pakistan.

A graceful ceremony was marked in his honour during the annual ceremonies for the presentation of degrees and diplomas to the graduates of the university held at the historic, Saint Albans and Abbey Cathedral in St Albans, Hertfordshire, England.

Faisal in his acceptance and commencement speech as recipient of the honorary award of doctor of education for his services to Pakistan said, “I feel most humbled and gratified to receive the doctorate honoris causa from the most prestigious, employable and business facing University of Hertfordshire, which plays such a big part in developing the skills, knowledge and talents of tens of thousands of students who come from more than 100 different countries of the world, and I accept the Honorary degree wholeheartedly on behalf of the hardworking and passionate teaching and learning community of Pakistan – women and men, and children in particular, across our classrooms who have supported me in my professional journey.”

Citation read by the University’s Pro Vice Chancellor at the St Alans Cathedral mentions Faisal as - dedicated to reforming and improving education and literacy in Pakistan. He is a leading national academic icon, teaching and learning practitioner and a social entrepreneur, and has made a significant contribution to the education system in his home country, Pakistan. It further says, having observed the desire for social change, Faisal understood that education is the key to social impact in a community. Speaking to the media after the ceremony, an accomplished and gratified Faisal Mushtaq said “this recognition is dedicated to my country Pakistan, for me teaching and learning is a journey not a destination - the global endorsement further strengthens my pledge to contribute towards a holistic yet inclusive education provision at home aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and it shall allow me to reinforce my commitment towards a knowledge society.”

