Opinion

‘The Mastung attack’

Riffat Zafar 09 Sep 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “The Mastung attack” carried by the newspaper recently. It has concluded its argument by saying, among other things, that “Yet regardless of who might be responsible for the violence that comes our way, it is up to our security agencies to keep us all safe at the end of the day. It was Islamabad, after all, that warned the West that its war model could only result in the Taliban coming back to power. And Islamabad has known all along that the Taliban’s return would send TTP, and its Indian backers, into a frenzy, which would translate into more attacks on our home soil. And it is the responsibility of the government in Islamabad to deal with the threat that is now, once again, very clearly playing out on our streets.”

The evolving Afghan situation has thrown up a golden opportunity for India to create violence in Pakistan through its proxies. The Taliban takeover of Kabul has caused a serious blow to its decades-old machinations that New Delhi had been employing in the landlocked country. India has therefore become very embittered. Our intelligence agencies are therefore required to go into high gear.

Riffat Zafar (Islamabad)

