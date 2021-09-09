ANL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
IU holds first annual HR symposium

Recorder Report 09 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Iqra University (IU) held its first annual HR symposium Tuesday at its main campus here. The event attracted more than 150 HR professionals. It included speakers and panellists from Unilever, Bank Al-Habib, Siemens, Dolmen Group, K-Electric and Martin Dow Limited.

Dr Wasim Qazi, the Vice-Chancellor of Iqra University, kicked off the event with an energetic and engaging welcome address. He reminded the audience about some of the reforms Iqra University is bringing to its HR curriculum.

“Here at Iqra University, we realise the hypercompetitive nature of the modern business environment. That is why we have launched this symposium so that HR professionals across industries can interact and network with their peers. It offers a forum for the Pakistani HR industry to discuss best practices and the right organisational tools for continued success, said Dr Wasim Qazi.

A panel discussion followed on the topic, ‘Synergy – Building strong bridges’. The panellists examined some of the challenges and opportunities that the Pakistani industry has in developing teams in the workforce.

The symposium delivered two inspiring keynotes speeches. Aamina Siddiqi, Talent and Organisation Manager at Unilever, spoke about the role of Change and Stress Management for the modern workforce. Ali Raza Abidi, Head of Training and Management Development Division, Bank Al-Habib Limited, followed. He spoke on how companies can best implement and analyse their training and development effectiveness.

Dr Qazi also introduced a destination training program for HR managers, which Iqra plans to launch next year. The specialised training program, sponsored by Iqra University, will take HR Professionals to universities in North America and Europe for their continued professional development.

