Sanjrani, two senators meet Sarwar

LAHORE: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani accompanied by the PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, here at Governor House on Wednesday and exchanged views on current political situation, parliamentary democracy, electoral reforms and other matters of mutual interest.

Sadiq Sanjrani said on the occasion that all political and religious parties should play their role to strengthen democracy; Pakistan will be strengthened by strengthening the democracy and parliament. He said that the Senate will play its positive role on electoral reforms.

Condemning the Indian oppression on Kashmiris, they called for resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

The governor said the government is taking practical steps to strengthen democracy, parliament and all the institutions.

