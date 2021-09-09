Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 8, 2021)....
09 Sep 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 8, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07288 0.07338 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.06900 0.07850 0.11250 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08313 0.08250 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.09725 0.09525 0.20450 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.11600 0.11963 0.25388 0.11463
Libor 6 Month 0.14813 0.14963 0.30100 0.14763
Libor 1 Year 0.22000 0.22788 0.42700 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.