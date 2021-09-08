ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
FY21 exports stand at $27.209bn: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz 08 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's total exports stood at $27.209 billion in 2020-21 compared to $21.476 billion in 2019-20, according to the data compiled by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The FBR's (city-wise) export data available with Business Recorder further revealed that 15,648 companies exported $27.209 billion in 2020-21 compared to 14,747 companies exported $21.476 billion.

Karachi constitutes over 50 percent of the country's exports both during the years 2019-20 and 2020-21. According to the data, 4,505 companies located in Karachi (Sindh) exported $13.818 billion i.e. 50.78 percent of the country's total exports in 2020-21 compared to 4,137 companies located in Karachi (Sindh) exported $10.999 billion i.e. 51.21 percent of the total exports in 2019-20.

Moreover, other 199 companies located in Sindh exported $217 million i.e. 0.8 percent of the country's total exports in 2020-21 compared to 207 others (Sindh) companies exported $246 million i.e. 1.14 percent of the total exports in 2019-20.

The data revealed that 2,262 companies located in Lahore (Punjab) exported $4.719 billion i.e.17.34 percent of the country's total exports in 2020-21 compared to 2,228 located in Lahore (Punjab) companies exported $3.906 billion i.e. 18.19 percent of the total exports in 2019-20.

The data revealed that 956 companies located in Faisalabad (Punjab) exported $3.223 billion i.e. 11.85 percent of the country's total exports in 2020-21 compared to 910 located in Faisalabad (Punjab) companies exported $2.241 billion i.e. 10.44 percent of the total exports in 2019-20.

FBR unveils Export Facilitation Scheme-2021

The data revealed that 5,777 companies located in Sialkot (Punjab) exported $2.273 billion i.e. 8.35 percent of the country's total exports in 2020-21 compared to 5,505 located in Sialkot (Punjab) companies exported $1.725 billion i.e. 8.03 percent of the total exports in 2019-20.

The data revealed that 1,197 others companies located in Punjab exported $1.686 billion i.e. 6.2 percent of the country's total exports in 2020-21 compared to 1,110 located in others (Punjab) companies exported $1.368 billion i.e. 6.37 percent of the total exports in 2019-20.

Further, 92 companies located in Quetta (Balochistan) exported $91 million i.e. 0.33 percent of the country's total exports in 2020-21 compared to 92 companies located in Quetta (Balochistan) exported $97 million i.e. 0.45 percent of the total exports in 2019-20.

The data revealed that 367 companies located in Peshawar (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa) exported $763 million i.e. 2.8 percent of the country's total exports in 2020-21 compared to 322 companied located in Peshawar (KP) exported $565 million i.e. 2.63 percent of the total exports in 2019-20.

The data revealed that 31 companies located in others (KP) exported $57 million i.e. 0.21 percent of the country's total exports in 2020-21 compared to 23 companied located in others (KP) exported $39 million i.e. 0.18 percent of the total exports in 2019-20.

The data revealed that 262 companies located in Islamabad and Azad Kashmir exported $362 million i.e. 1.33 percent of the country's total exports in 2020-21 compared to 213 companied located in Islamabad and Azad Kashmir exported $291 million i.e. 1.35 percent of the total exports in 2019-20.

