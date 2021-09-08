Lt-Gen Sahir made Commander Rawalpindi Corps

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Tuesday announced a major reshuffle in its top brass, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported. In a statement, the Pakistan army's media wing said that Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been posted as the Commander Rawalpindi Corps and Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider as the Commander Multan Corps.

The ISPR said that Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas named the new Chief of General Staff. Similarly, Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf has been appointed as the Director-General Joint Staff Headquarters.

On November 5 last year, six major generals of the Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

Those promoted include former DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali, the DG ISPR had stated in a tweet.