Petition referred to LHC CJ
LAHORE: Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday referred a petition to Chief Justice filed against detention of leader of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Hafiz Saad Rizvi, for decision whether the case should be heard by a single or a division bench.
Justice Farooq Haider referring the petition to Chief Justice adjourned further proceeding till September 09. Earlier, counsel of Rizvi contended that the matters relating to the anti-terrorism law were heard by division benches.
He said the provincial government with mala fide intention extended detention of Rizvi under section 11 EEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 for another 90 days. Ameer Hussain, a relative of Rizvi, had filed the petition saying the detention was extended after a review board comprising the high court judges turned down a government's request to extend the detention of Rizvi. He asked the court to declare the act of the government as illegal and order the release of Rizvi.
