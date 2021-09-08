ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
SC asks whether anti-terrorism law also applies to clash between two parties

Terence J Sigamony 08 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, expressing annoyance over prosecutor general Punjab, questioned whether the provisions of anti-terrorism act do not apply on a clash between the two parties.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard a suo moto on the implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Justice Bandial noted that three persons were killed and five were injured due to a clash between two groups in Burewala.

Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi asked the prosecutor Punjab had he read the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The prosecutor replied, a little bit. Upon that Justice Mazahar said don't make mockery of the law and must come to the apex court well prepared.

The prosecutor said that the parties have filed an affidavit for compromise in the trial court.

Justice Bandial said the law never remains static, adding with the passage of time it has developed.

The court noted that two years have passed and still the challan of the incident had not been submitted before the court.

Justice Mazahar said such a step will promote lawlessness, adding the sad incident took place at the bus stop of Burewala. Justice Bandial said they (the SC) would examine whether incident was of terrorism nature or enmity between the two groups.

The Court issued notices to Regional Police Officer Multan, Inspector Police Station Burewala, and the accused. Meanwhile, the same bench referred the bail matter to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) to decide it in light of the new medical board report.

The petitioner, Saddam Hussain's lawyer Kamran Murtaza, informed that his client contracted HIV during his detention in Chaman jail. Justice MazharAlam Khan remarked that the affected detainee is a threat to other prisoners. The counsel said there is no proper medical facility available in the jail.

The prosecutor Balochistan stated that HIV does not spread through social contact. Justice Bandial said, according to the medical report, the petitioner also has lungs and other diseases.

He said the petitioner argued that another medical board should be constituted to examine the accused. The bench referred the matter to the BHC for constituting a medical board and to decide on his bail application in light of the report of the new medical board.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

