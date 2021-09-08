ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi's message: Navy Day a glorious reminiscence of our nation's history

08 Sep 2021

KARACHI: 8th September, the Navy Day is a glorious reminiscence of our nation's history celebrated every year to acknowledge the sacrifices, spirit and iconic contributions of our Naval heroes who embodied determination, courage and valour during the 1965 War.

The day reminds us of the heroic deeds and daring achievements of our Ghazis and Shuhadas who fought gallantly with absolute faith in Allah SWT. This day marks a golden chapter in our rich naval history and source of inspiration and pride for our future generations.

On the night of 7/8 September 1965, a Flotilla comprising seven major warships of Pakistan Navy, in a daring operation code named 'SOMNATH', bombarded Indian port of Dwarka. The swift and precise action destroyed important shore installations including Indian radar station and a radio beacon directing Indian Air Force Bombers for attacks on Karachi shattering the Indian pride. Navy Day is also in commemoration of PN lone submarine Ghazi's historic achievement in 1965 which reigned supreme and remained unchallenged at sea throughout the war. Her presence in the vicinity of Indian port kept the Indian Navy Ships including their Aircraft Carrier bottled up in harbour and ineffective to venture into the North Arabian Sea.

Pakistan Navy is unceasingly proving its mettle and has emerged as a potent naval force in the region. PN proactively contributing in collaborative maritime security initiatives as partner of international navies beside its own initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) for a secure maritime milieu in the region and beyond. PN is alive to its mounting responsibilities and role in the success of CPEC Project ensuring vital and focused security initiatives. The Navy is fully capable and vigilantly guarding country's maritime interests. PN besides its core task of maritime defence of the country is committed to the development of maritime sector and bringing the dividends of Blue Economy to the nation.

As we commemorate the spirit of Navy Day, all ranks of Pakistan Navy reaffirm solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and denounce the blatant and illegal annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris' rightful struggle according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people and relevant UNSC Resolutions.

Today, Officers, Men and Women of Pakistan Navy renew their resolve and commitment to stand firm in the face of any adversity and defend our beloved motherland, to the last man and the last drop of our blood.

May Allah SWT be our Guide and Protector (Ameen).

Pakistan Navy Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad.-PR

