FESCO region starts annual maintenance programme

FAISALABAD: On special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed all five circles of FESCO region have started the Annual Maintenance Program of the HT/LT lines to ensure the uninterrupted power supply to its consumers.

In a letter issued by Chief Engineer (Operation) FESCO Ghulam Farooq, operation staff has directed to carry out the comprehensive patrolling of all 11KV feeders till 20 September and inform about the nature and location of discrepancies along with requirement of material for rectification of the discrepancy.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021