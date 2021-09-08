ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
Asia’s naphtha crack eases on weak demand outlook

Reuters 08 Sep 2021

NEW DELHI: Asia’s naphtha crack eased on Tuesday as expectations of a contraction in monthly inflows into the region weighed on demand sentiment.

The crack fell to $133.70 a tonne from $137.23 in the previous session, while the prompt inter-month spread narrowed by 50 cents in backwardation. “Thinner-than-usual Western arbitrage inflows weighed on overall supplies this month, with volumes currently pegged at a five-month low of 2-2.1 million mt for September, contracting from both the previous month’s total and the year-to-date monthly average at 2.2 million mt,” Refinitiv Oil Research said in a weekly report. Middle Eastern arrivals also dipped, compounding the decline, although shipments from Asia’s largest supply region are expected to hold at above-average levels, the report added. Asia’s gasoline crack also fell as crude oil prices dropped after Saudi Arabia’s sharp cuts in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears of slower demand. The crack fell to $7.05 a barrel from $7.68 in the last session. However, the downside remained limited as import demand outlook remained strong.

“While the situation in several countries, including Vietnam, remains fraught; Indonesia has seen (COVID-19) cases fall, alongside increases visible in our compound mobility indicator, as lockdowns have been unwound,” consultancy JBC Energy wrote in a research note. Import demand from Asia’s key buyer will likely pick up, providing further support to cracks at a time when seasonal pressure on the Atlantic Basin is imminent, the note further added.

