KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 179,611 tonnes of cargo comprising 139,112 tonnes of import cargo and 40,499 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 139,112 comprised of 56,210 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 4,638 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,494 tonnes of DAP, 5,696 tonnes of Palm Kernel Expeller and 67,074 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,499 tonnes comprised of 29,284 tonnes of containerized cargo and 11,215 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many 8853 containers comprising of 4303 containers import and 4550 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 920 of 20’s and 1522 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 168 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 637 of 20’s and 640 of 40’s loaded containers while 297 of 20’s and 1177 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 06 ships namely, Oel Kedarnath, Sofia Express, Ksl Huanyang, CT Frontier, Sc Petrel and Viking Emerald have berth at Karachi Port on Tuesday.

Nearly 06 ships namely, Sky Ploeg, Onyx I., Demeter, Hanyu Caellia, Grace, Nave Estella have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

About 09 cargos namely, Warah, YM Express, Caracos Liberty, Mohar, Sonia, MSC Patnaree 111, Frontier Ace, Alonissos and King Baton Rouge were expected on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by fourteen ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, General cargo, Coal, Rapeseeds, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, seven ships, Glen Canyon, MSC Clea, Seago Piraeus, Sloman Hera, Caravos Liberty, Tian Fu and Gulf Mews are expected to sail from QICT, LCT, PIBT, MW-1 and EVTL on same day (today) in the afternoon .

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 203,172 tonnes, comprising 145,279 tonnes imports cargo and 57,893 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,023 Containers (1,976 TEUs Imports and 3,047 TEUs export), was handled at the port .

There are nineteen ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them, five ships, Al- Dharfa, Singapore Bulker, Maran Gas, Seri Balqis and MSC Giulia & another ship, Maersk Seletar carrying Coal, Steel coil, Natural gas and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, PIBT, PGPCL, EETL and QICT respectively on Tuesday (today), 7th September, while another container vessel, ‘Express Athens’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 8th September-2021.

