ANL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
ASC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.63%)
ASL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.33%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FCCL 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.74%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.7%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.97%)
GGGL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.73%)
GGL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
JSCL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.62%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
PAEL 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.04%)
POWER 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
PRL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
PTC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
TELE 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 160.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.04%)
UNITY 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -30.43 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,602 Decreased By ▼ -272.6 (-1.1%)
KSE100 46,730 Decreased By ▼ -188.56 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,747 Decreased By ▼ -100.94 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,330
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,186,234
3,31624hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
439,119
Punjab
405,005
Balochistan
32,411
Islamabad
101,249
KPK
165,512
Healthcare, financials stocks drag FTSE 100 lower

Reuters 08 Sep 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 index ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by healthcare stocks and brokerages, while DS Smith jumped to the top of the index after an upbeat trading update.

The blue-chip index fell 0.5% and marked its worst session in nearly three weeks, as healthcare weighed with drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline among top drags.

Investment banking and brokerage services providers shed 1% after TP ICAP Group Plc reported a lower half-year profit.. Shares of the world’s largest inter-dealer broker slipped 10.7%.

DS Smith jumped 2.8% to the top of the index as J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the cardboard maker’s stock after it said trading continued to progress well in line with the trends.

European stocks edged down as investors awaited the European Central Bank’s policy meeting on Thursday for clues on how the crisis-fighting measures would be dismantled.

“After a weak US jobs report last Friday prompted speculation the Federal Reserve would hold off on tapering support for the economy, attention will switch to the European Central Bank this week as it unveils its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis sending pound down.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index was down 0.6% dragged by industrial stocks.

Among individual stocks, 888 fell 1.8% after the British gambling group said it was in advanced talks with Caesars Entertainment for a possible acquisition of the international operations of the US company’s William Hill business.

Meggitt Plc fell 12.1% to the bottom of mid-cap index after aerospace parts maker TransDigm bowed out of an $8.7 billion takeover battle with fellow US bidder Parker-Hannifin for the British engineering firm.

FTSE 100 healthcare financials stocks

