BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 7, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,043.23 High: 5,088.45 Low: 5,023.97 Net Change: (+) 34.20 Volume ('000): 368,123 Value ('000): 9,304,758 Makt Cap 1,153,756,076,263 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,665.02 NET CH. (-) 105.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,320.77 NET CH. (+) 9.91 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,620.73 NET CH. (-) 9.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,871.61 NET CH. (-) 35.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,981.91 NET CH. (-) 18.62 ------------------------------------ As on: 7-September-2021 ====================================

