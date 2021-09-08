Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
08 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 7, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,043.23
High: 5,088.45
Low: 5,023.97
Net Change: (+) 34.20
Volume ('000): 368,123
Value ('000): 9,304,758
Makt Cap 1,153,756,076,263
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,665.02
NET CH. (-) 105.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,320.77
NET CH. (+) 9.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,620.73
NET CH. (-) 9.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,871.61
NET CH. (-) 35.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,981.91
NET CH. (-) 18.62
------------------------------------
As on: 7-September-2021
====================================
As on: 7-September-2021
