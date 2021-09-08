Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
08 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Descon Oxychem 07.09.2021 02.30 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Limited Tuesday P.M. for the period ended Progress
June 30, 2021
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.