Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (September 7, 2021)....
08 Sep 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (September 7, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07075 0.07613 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07325 0.08288 0.11250 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08300 0.08600 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.09600 0.09813 0.20450 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.11463 0.11988 0.25388 0.11463
Libor 6 Month 0.14875 0.15475 0.30100 0.14763
Libor 1 Year 0.21950 0.23513 0.42700 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.