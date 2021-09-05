ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Syria ‘ready’ to help Lebanon with gas, electricity transit

AFP 05 Sep 2021

DAMASCUS: Syria has agreed to help crisis-hit Lebanon by allowing gas and electricity transit through its territory, an official said Saturday during the first high-level visit from Beirut to Damascus since Syria’s civil war erupted 10 years ago.

Harsh fuel shortages and power cuts inflicted by Lebanon’s economic collapse have paralysed businesses such as restaurants, shops and industry as well as vital services like hospitals.

Now Beirut hopes to strike a deal to import gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan using Syrian infrastructure — with Washington’s blessing despite US sanctions against the Damascus regime.

Syria is “ready” to help Lebanon with “transit for Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity via Syrian territory,” senior official Nasri Khouri told reporters, after the delegation led by interim deputy prime minister Zeina Akar met Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Meqdad and Oil Minister Bassam Tomeh.

“The parties agreed to set up a joint team to track technical details” of the plan, added Khouri, who is secretary-general of the Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council.

Work will be needed to get Syria’s war-ravaged infrastructure up to the task of moving the energy.

Meanwhile Lebanon’s presidency has previously spoken of US-led talks with the World Bank to finance its imports.

Lebanon has maintained diplomatic ties with Syria but it adopted a policy of dissociation from the conflict since it started in 2011, which put a dampener on official dealings.

Lebanese security officials and politicians have made several visits to Syria in recent years, but almost exclusively in a personal capacity or on behalf of political parties that support President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

They include representatives of the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement which has been battling alongside Assad’s forces in Syria since the early stages of the war.

The visit comes after the Lebanese presidency last month said that Washington has agreed to help Lebanon secure electricity and natural gas from Jordan and Egypt through Syrian territory.

This implies that the US is willing to waive Western sanctions which prohibit any official transactions with the Syrian government and which have hampered previous attempts by Lebanon to source gas from Egypt.

That announcement followed Hezbollah’s statement that Iran would begin sending fuel to Lebanon, with shipping website Tanker Trackers saying Friday that the first two ships had set off.

Lebanon, a country of more than six million people, is grappling with an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst in modern times.

The central bank is struggling to afford basic imports, including fuel, which has caused shortages and prolonged power cuts that now last as long as 22 hours per day.

electricity US sanctions Syria’s civil war Nasri Khouri Bassam Tomeh Zeina Akar

Syria ‘ready’ to help Lebanon with gas, electricity transit

Chief Statistician’s post: Cabinet tells ministry to include MoF in selection panel

Tier-1 retailers’ invoices: FBR specifies utilisation of Re1 service charge

Electoral reforms reviewed: Alvi for expats’ inclusion through i-voting mechanism

LG polls: ECP urging Centre, provinces to play due role

Over 600 containers of transit trade cleared

Biden wants exit to end US global cop role

PM vows full support to UN mission

Polling stations for LG elections: PTI's plea for deployment of troops rejected

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz over vacant positions in ECP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters