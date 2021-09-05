ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Electoral reforms reviewed: Alvi for expats’ inclusion through i-voting mechanism

INP 05 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday stressed the need for adopting a holistic approach by reforming all stages of the electoral process to make the upcoming elections more transparent, secure and impartial.

This was stated by him while chairing a meeting about the electoral reforms process here Saturday.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that it was the national obligation of all political parties and other concerned stakeholders to make collective efforts for strengthening the electoral system in the country.

He called for accelerating efforts to ensure the inclusion of Overseas Pakistanis in the elections through the mechanism of i-voting so as to enable them to exercise their right to vote.

The meeting discussed various proposals with regard to improving the existing electoral laws in the country.

President Alvi also urged the need to rise above the political differences and jointly work for the fundamental political rights of the people.

