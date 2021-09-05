PM vows full support to UN mission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday, assured Pakistan’s full support to smooth operation of the United Nations’ humanitarian mission for Afghanistan.

Speaking with Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued cooperation with the UN in the fulfilment of its mandate.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of peace, stability and an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan, and stressed that the opportunity to finally put an end to 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan must be seized by enabling the Afghans to achieve lasting peace, security, and prosperity.

The prime minister appreciated the vital role of the United Nations in delivering much-needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Fate of UN Afghanistan mission in the balance as humanitarian flights resume

He highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the UN in that regard including by assisting in the evacuation and relocation efforts.

The prime minister underscored the need for the international community to become more engaged with Afghanistan, according urgent priority to addressing the humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability.

He said such steps would not only reinforce security, but also preclude any exodus of Afghans from their country, thus, preventing a refugee crisis in Afghanistan.

The two leaders discussed the developments in Afghanistan, with a particular focus on the humanitarian situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021