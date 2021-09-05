ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
NCOC designates day for second dose of Covid-19 vaccination

INP 05 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday asked people willing to get a second jab of Covid vaccine to reach the vaccination centre without waiting for a message.

The NCOC in its important announcement for those willing to get a second Covid jab said that it has specially designated Sunday for those wanting to get a second dose of the vaccine.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar Wednesday announced that 40 percent eligible population in 20 cities of the country has been vaccinated against Covid-19 as total vaccination in the country stands at 35 percent of the eligible population.

Sharing the details from his Twitter handle, the federal minister for planning and development Asad Umar said that they had set a minimum target of 40 percent of 18 plus population being partially vaccinated by the end of August for 24 major cities.

“Out of these 20 met the target. Only cities to miss the target were Hyderabad, Mardan, Nowshera, and Quetta,” he said.

He further shared that 35 percent of the national eligible population has received at least one dose and added that Islamabad is at 69 percent, Azad Jammu and Kashmir at 51 percent, Gilgit Baltistan at 39 percent, Punjab at 37 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 35 percent, Sindh 32 percent and Balochistan at 12 percent.

The NCOC head said that single-day vaccination crossed one and a half million for the first time. “Yesterday 1.59 million vaccinations were carried out,” he said.

