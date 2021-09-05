ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Karachi hit by rains

Yunus Farooqi 05 Sep 2021

Rain is a huge blessing that brings about a highly qualitative change in pollution-ridden metropolitan cities such as Karachi. Unfortunately, however, rains add to the misery of the common man here. Broken roads and sewerage manholes add a new dimension of inconvenience to people after every monsoon season. Not only does rain affect life in this city of teeming millions by severely affecting normal routines of people, it also become a major reason behind numerous cases of electrocution. Successive governments have neglected Karachi immensely, failing to resolve even basic civic issues such as provision of safe drinking water and proper collection and disposal of sewage. The city immediately needs, among other things, a state of art wastewater treatment plant.

Yunus Farooqi (Karachi)

