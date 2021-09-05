ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,114
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,175,558
3,98024hr
6.21% positivity
Sindh
436,298
Punjab
399,635
Balochistan
32,341
Islamabad
100,492
KPK
164,162
Saudi's SRC signs $533m refinance deal with social insurance agency

Reuters 05 Sep 2021

DUBAI: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), the Saudi equivalent of US mortgage finance business Fannie Mae, said on Saturday it had reached a refinancing deal with the country's largest social insurance agency worth 2 billion riyals ($533.35 million).

Under the deal, the portfolio of a housing programme backed by the General Organisation for Social Insurance (GOSI), Masakin, will be refinanced. Masakin provides fixed-rate murabaha home financing for state and private sector workers as well as pensioners. Masakin is managed by home financing company Dar Al Tamleek.

"The partnership with GOSI further accelerates our purpose of achieving greater home ownership in the Kingdom," SRC's Chief Executive Fabrice Susini said in a statement.

"Our work with organisations such as GOSI makes home financing even more accessible and affordable to citizens whilst providing additional dynamism to the Kingdom's robust home financing."

SRC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), last year bought a mortgage portfolio worth more than 3 billion riyals from the Saudi Public Pension Agency.

As part of the Vision 2030 reform programme promoted by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom aims to increase home ownership to 70% by 2030. Susini told Reuters in March that roughly 62% of Saudis now own homes, exceeding the government's target for 60% by 2020. ($1 = 3.7499 riyals).

Mohammed bin Salman Public Investment Fund Fannie Mae Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company Fabrice Susini

