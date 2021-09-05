ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Automart: car prices in Karachi

Recorder Report 05 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (September 4, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX                                  1,113,000/-                      -
Alto VXR                                 1,335,000/-                      -
Alto VXL                                 1,521,000/-                      -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                               1,530,000/-                      -
WagonR VXL                               1,610,000/-                      -
WagonR AGS                               1,760,000/-                      -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                               1,655,000/-                      -
Cultus VXL                               1,830,000/-                      -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                   1,975,000/-                      -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                 1,972,000/-                      -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation       2,148,000/-                      -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                              4,490,000/-                      -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                           6,346,000/-                      -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                               1,049,000/-                      -
Cargo Van Euro II                        1,075,000/-                      -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                             1,034,000/-                      -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8
(Beige Interior)                         3,869,000/-                      -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8
(Black Interior)                         3,889,000/-                      -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6              3,249,000/-                      -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                  3,579,000/-                      -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                 3,109,000/-                      -
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3                2,669,000/-                      -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                 2,519,000/-                      -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5              2,899,000/-                      -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5               2,719,000/-                      -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                 2,589,000/-                      -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                  2,409,000/-                      -
Fortuner 2.7 G                           7,649,000/-                      -
Fortuner 2.7 V                           8,899,000/-                      -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                     9,269,000/-                      -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                   3,569,000/-                      -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                   3,819,000/-                      -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8               5,169,000/-                      -
Hilux E 2.8                              5,859,000/-                      -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                         6,429,000/-                      -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8               6,779,000/-                      -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8               7,379,000/-                      -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Honda City 1.2L CVT                      2,799,000/-                      -
Honda City 1.2L M/T                      2,599,000/-                      -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire CVT               3,174,000/-                      -
Honda City 1.5L Aspire M/T               3,019,000/-                      -
Honda City 1.5L CVT                      2,899,000/-                      -
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                       4,564,000/-                      -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                     3,614,000/-                      -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT               3,864,000/-                      -
Accord 1.5L VTECTurbo                   11,999,000/-                      -
BR-V i-VTEC S                            3,374,000/-                      -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                            10,700,000/-                      -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Toyota Honda suzuki Automart car prices in Karachi

