ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani envoy, Afghan Taliban discuss way forward

  • Seven-member delegation of the Taliban meets Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah at Pakistani embassy in Doha
BR Web Desk 04 Sep 2021

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban discussed the reconstruction of Afghanistan as well as issues related to facilitating people’s movement at Torkham and Spin Boldak borders.

In a statement, Pakistan's Embassy in Qatar said that a seven-member delegation of the Taliban, led by their political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, met Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah at the Pakistani embassy in Doha.

"Matters related to latest developments and bilateral interests discussed. It was agreed to continue regular mutual contacts," the embassy tweeted.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that during the meeting, the two sides discussed the current Afghan situation, bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect.

Ambassador Shah also hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation.

The meeting comes ahead of the planned formation of the Afghan Taliban government in Kabul.

“All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in final stages to announce the new government,” a Taliban official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Baradar to lead new Afghan govt

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead a new Afghan government and will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in senior positions in the government, three sources said.

Pakistan Afghanistan Taliban Doha

Pakistani envoy, Afghan Taliban discuss way forward

Ministry starting new round of tariff rationalisation for industry: Dawood

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

Pak Suzuki discontinues Swift, halts Cultus bookings, say dealers

Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on Pakistan, 9 other countries

COAS Bajwa, UK foreign secretary agree to support stability in Afghanistan

Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart

Off-peak hours: PD moving proposal on seasonal energy pricing

Baradar to lead new Afghan govt

Nepra approves transmission service charge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters