KSE-100 Index marginally up: BRIndex100 extends losses

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed a mixed trend as investors remained cautious and avoided taking fresh positions.

BRIndex100 lost 5.0 points or 0.1 percent to close at 5,089.31 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,123.64 points and intraday low of 5,082.65 points. Total volumes stood at 344.302 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 62.71 points or 0.25 percent to close at 25,072.28 points with total daily turnover of 218.034 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 46,957.47 points, up 54.41 points or 0.12 percent. Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 464.978 million shares as compared to 544.434 million shares traded on Thursday.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $324,227. Out of total 526 active scrips, 311 closed in negative and 201 in positive while the value of 14 stocks remained unchanged.

Service Fab (R) was the volume leader with 83.570 million shares however lost Rs 0.98 to close at Rs 4.87 followed by WorldCall Telecom that gained Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 3.55 with 50.600 million shares. Unilever Foods and Allawasaya Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 372.63 and Rs 65.52 respectively to close at Rs 22096.00 and Rs 939.17 while Wyeth Pak and Indus Motor Co were the top losers declining by Rs 30.00 and Rs 23.62 respectively to close at Rs 1700.00 and Rs 1295.01.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 120.14 points or 1.26 percent to close at 9,445.01 points with total turnover of 2.051 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 9.33 points or 0.14 percent to close at 6,810.17 points with 10.822 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 9,307.47 points, down 8.04 points or 0.09 percent with 14.909 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 22.39 points or 0.4 percent to close at 5,626.78 points with 8.186 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 15.1 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,897.31 points with 12.522 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 109.98 points or 2.26 percent to close at 4,968.14 points with 134.853 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks showed recovery amid surging global equities and global crude oil prices and upbeat data on POL sales surging by 22 percent on year-on-year basis July-August 2021.

He said surging local cement, steel and fertilizer prices, firm S&P ratings on debt with stable outlook, speculations on likely EU approval over GSP plus exports status played a catalyst role in positive close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021