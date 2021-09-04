Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

KARACHI: The federal government intends to borrow Rs 4.5 trillion from domestic banking sector during the next three months (September to November) of 2021.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday issued three calendars for the sale of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (Floating and Fixed rate). According to these calendars, the federal government will borrow a tentative amount of Rs 4.5 trillion from banking sector during next three months to finance the fiscal deficit.

Analysts said that low revenue collection against the raising expenditures have compelled the federal government to borrow from the domestic banking system to fulfill its financial requirements.

The federal government would raise some Rs 600 billion through auction of long-term investment bonds. Some Rs 450 billion will be borrowed through sale of PIBs Fixed Rate and another Rs 150 billion through PIBs Floating Rate. Three auctions of PIBs Fixed Rate will be held on September 15, October 27 and November 24, 2021, respectively. Six auctions of PIBs Floating Rate will be held during Sept to Nov 2021.

In addition, the government has planned to borrow Rs 4.5 trillion from banking sector through sale of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills of 3-month, 6-month & 12-month during next three months. Auction for MTBs will be held fortnightly and total 6 auctions have been announced by the SBP. The targeted amount includes Rs 3.9 trillion of maturing amount as against maturing amount of Rs 3.911 billion.

According to auction calendar, some Rs 1.35 trillion will be raised through two auctions in Sept 2021. An amount of Rs 1.350 trillion in Oct 2021 and remaining Rs 1.2 trillion will be raised in Nov 2021 through sale of short-term government papers.

