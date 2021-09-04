ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

Recorder Report 04 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The federal government intends to borrow Rs 4.5 trillion from domestic banking sector during the next three months (September to November) of 2021.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday issued three calendars for the sale of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (Floating and Fixed rate). According to these calendars, the federal government will borrow a tentative amount of Rs 4.5 trillion from banking sector during next three months to finance the fiscal deficit.

Analysts said that low revenue collection against the raising expenditures have compelled the federal government to borrow from the domestic banking system to fulfill its financial requirements.

The federal government would raise some Rs 600 billion through auction of long-term investment bonds. Some Rs 450 billion will be borrowed through sale of PIBs Fixed Rate and another Rs 150 billion through PIBs Floating Rate. Three auctions of PIBs Fixed Rate will be held on September 15, October 27 and November 24, 2021, respectively. Six auctions of PIBs Floating Rate will be held during Sept to Nov 2021.

Target missed, fiscal year budget deficit closes at 7.1%

In addition, the government has planned to borrow Rs 4.5 trillion from banking sector through sale of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills of 3-month, 6-month & 12-month during next three months. Auction for MTBs will be held fortnightly and total 6 auctions have been announced by the SBP. The targeted amount includes Rs 3.9 trillion of maturing amount as against maturing amount of Rs 3.911 billion.

According to auction calendar, some Rs 1.35 trillion will be raised through two auctions in Sept 2021. An amount of Rs 1.350 trillion in Oct 2021 and remaining Rs 1.2 trillion will be raised in Nov 2021 through sale of short-term government papers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP Market Treasury Bills Financing fiscal deficit domestic banking sector

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

MoC dilly-dallying: SLIC to be removed from sell-off list

Cement sector posts 22.77pc growth YoY

SPI up on hike in prices of chicken, onion, other items

IIOJK tensions spike after Geelani’s death

MoF tells SHC: Sec 3(4) of FRDL law allows govt to depart from debt limits

IS-inspired attacker shot dead after NZ supermarket knife rampage

Construction boom has started in Pakistan: PM

NCOC imposes tighter restrictions in Islamabad, several Punjab and KPK districts

Pakistan needs to have 'realistic approach' to Taliban: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters