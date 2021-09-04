ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LCCI Elections 2021-22: EC completes scrutiny of nomination papers

Recorder Report 04 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Election Commission has completed the process of scrutiny of nomination papers filed by the candidates for LCCI Elections 2021-22.

Members of Election Commission Sohail Lashari, Kashif Younas Meher and Shahzad Azam Khan along the Secretary General Shahid Khalil scrutinized the nomination papers and found them complete and correct.

A total of 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the forthcoming Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections for year 2021-22

9 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for 8 seats of the corporate class, while 8 nominations have been received for 7 seats of the associate class and only one nomination is filed for the reserved woman seat.

Mian Jabbar Khalid, Khalid Mehmood, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Rizwan Haider, Ahmed Ellahi, Muhammad Riaz ul Hassan, Muhammad Momin Ali Malik, Tariq Mehbood and Moazzam Rasheed have filed nominations for the corporate class.

Mian Nauman Kabir, Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Chaudhry Wajid Ali, Haris Ateeq, Malik Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Usman, Mian Attiq-ur-Rehman and Darshan Singh have filed nomination papers for associate class, while Shamim Akhter has submitted her nomination papers for the reserved seat for woman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LCCI Elections 2021/22 Sohail Lashari LCCI nomination papers Secretary General Shahid Khalil

LCCI Elections 2021-22: EC completes scrutiny of nomination papers

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

Baradar to lead new Afghan govt

US funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable

Nepra approves transmission service charge

Industry: Ministry starting new round of tariff rationalisation: Dawood

At least 130 IR Commissioners (Appeals) needed: FBR

EU-Pakistan Business Forum to be launched on 8th

Putin hopes Taliban will be ‘civilised’

EU sets terms for Taliban ties and Kabul presence

Taliban capture Panjshir valley?

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.