LCCI Elections 2021-22: EC completes scrutiny of nomination papers

LAHORE: The Election Commission has completed the process of scrutiny of nomination papers filed by the candidates for LCCI Elections 2021-22.

Members of Election Commission Sohail Lashari, Kashif Younas Meher and Shahzad Azam Khan along the Secretary General Shahid Khalil scrutinized the nomination papers and found them complete and correct.

A total of 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the forthcoming Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections for year 2021-22

9 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for 8 seats of the corporate class, while 8 nominations have been received for 7 seats of the associate class and only one nomination is filed for the reserved woman seat.

Mian Jabbar Khalid, Khalid Mehmood, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Rizwan Haider, Ahmed Ellahi, Muhammad Riaz ul Hassan, Muhammad Momin Ali Malik, Tariq Mehbood and Moazzam Rasheed have filed nominations for the corporate class.

Mian Nauman Kabir, Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Chaudhry Wajid Ali, Haris Ateeq, Malik Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Usman, Mian Attiq-ur-Rehman and Darshan Singh have filed nomination papers for associate class, while Shamim Akhter has submitted her nomination papers for the reserved seat for woman.

