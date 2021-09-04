ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Pakistan

Karachi rains: Wahab directs to keep drainage arrangements complete

Recorder Report 04 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab while reprimanding the staff for accumulation of rainwater and directed to take immediate steps for drainage of water.

“If rainwater is seen on the roads, action will be taken against the concerned officers and staff,” he said this while talking at Safari Park on the occasion of his visit to East District.

Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and other officials were also present on the occasion. Wahab visited different places of the city when it started raining on Friday morning. He visited district Central’s Liaquatabad, Karimabad, Teen Hatti and Lasbela; district South’s Sir Zia-ud-Din Ahmed Road, Karachi Gymkhana and district East’s Metropole Chowk and University Road to review the drainage arrangements.

He directed the KMC officials to keep all the drainage arrangements complete and all the staff present in the field so that the standing water in the rainy season does not cause any inconvenience to the citizens and does not affect the flow of traffic.

He instructed the officers and staff of KMC that the responsibility of accumulation of water anywhere in the city would be on the officers and staff present in the field.

While visiting different areas of Malir and South districts, the Administrator directed the concerned staff to expedite the drainage work so that there would be no water stagnation on the roads.

He also visited II Chandrigar Road and adjoining areas and met the citizens to find out their problems.

Wahab said that drainage machinery and pumps were delivered to different areas due to which the situation remained under control.

He said that KMC, DMCs, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, City Warden and Traffic Police are all working together and they are trying to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

“Special attention is being paid to the places where there are choking points. This work will continue even in case of further rains. Relevant staff will be present in the field,” he said and added that hr himself would visit the city regularly to monitor the drainage situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Karachi rains: Wahab directs to keep drainage arrangements complete

