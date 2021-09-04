Taliban and game of cricket

It is quite interesting to note that Taliban have approved Afghanistan’s first cricket Test since their takeover. “We have got approval to send the team to Australia,” chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Hamid Shinwari has been quoted as saying by foreign media. It is also interesting to note that “Taliban do not mind cricket, however, and the game is popular among many fighters”. The foregoing clearly suggests one thing: today’s Taliban are vastly different from those who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. They are keen to prove to the world community that their country shall act as a responsible state. The world community, particularly the US and EU, must engage with them with a view to forming an all-inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Sadiq Arain (Lahore)

