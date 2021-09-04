ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nepra clarifies

04 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said on Friday that it barred a couple of participants during the hearing of KE’s FCA and QTA requests for not maintaining the decorum.

In a clarification, Nepra said that it exercises Quasi-Judicial Powers conferred upon them under the act and the rules.

According to the press release, the Authority under rule 9 of the NEPRA (Tariff Standards and Procedure) Rules 1998 (the Rules), may conduct a hearing in order to decide a petition/ request. As per rule 9(14) of the said rules, all parties, counsel, witnesses and other persons present at a hearing shall conduct themselves with decorum and deference to the presiding officer. The presiding officer may order the removal of any person from the hearing who displays disrespect to the presiding officer or obstructs the hearing. Thus, no one is allowed to disrespect and sabotage the proceedings under any circumstances.

On September 2, 2021, during the hearing in the matter of K-Electric’s monthly FCA and quarterly tariff adjustments, a couple of participants chose to make irrelevant comments. They were asked many times to stay focused on main issues and provide comments relevant to the proceedings. However, owing to non-maintaining the decorum and respect of the Authority, they were barred on Zoom proceedings under rule 9(14) of the NEPRA Rules 1998.

The Authority says that one of the pre-dominant reasons for conducting public hearings is to get the valuable inputs and comments of the stakeholders, which are the real strength of Authority’s decision making process.

“It is also mandatory on the Authority to maintain discipline during the course of the hearings so that all the stakeholders get equal opportunity to present their views,” the regular said, adding that it encourages the stakeholders to participate in the hearings so that informed decisions are ensured while respecting the decorum.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KE electricity Nepra clarifies KE’s FCA and QTA

Nepra clarifies

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

Baradar to lead new Afghan govt

US funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable

Nepra approves transmission service charge

Industry: Ministry starting new round of tariff rationalisation: Dawood

At least 130 IR Commissioners (Appeals) needed: FBR

EU-Pakistan Business Forum to be launched on 8th

Putin hopes Taliban will be ‘civilised’

EU sets terms for Taliban ties and Kabul presence

Taliban capture Panjshir valley?

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.